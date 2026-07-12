Suspect arrested in alleged murder at Morena encampment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 29-year-old man is in police custody on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance at a San Diego riverbed encampment, authorities said.

Police and fire personnel responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in an outdoor encampment near the 4700 block of Friars Road in the Morena neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old man suffering from apparent stab wounds," Acting Lt. Chris Leahy said. "San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel transported him to a local trauma center, where he later died from his injuries."

Leahy said a preliminary investigation indicates the individuals involved were known to one another, and an altercation occurred among them in the encampment prior to the stabbing.

Leahy said homicide detectives were processing the scene and "have spoken with witnesses and individuals present to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Officers later arrested Michael Clark about a block away from the scene in the 4800 block of Friars Road at about 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. Clark was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed and was later booked into San Diego County Central Jail on suspicion of robbery and murder charges, according to police.

The 44-year-old victim's identity is known but is being withheld until after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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