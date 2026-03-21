Suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man in neck during argument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a man during an argument in the Bay Park community of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The argument was taking place in the 4100 block of Ingulf Street when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, a 44-year-old man, once in the neck at about 10:15 p.m.

Friday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The suspect was restrained by other people until officers arrived.

"The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital," according to a police statement. ``He was treated for a 3-inch laceration to his neck. His injury was determined to be non-life-threatening."

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the San Diego County Jail without incident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case was urged to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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