Suspect arrested after robbing a woman inside an Imperial Beach bank

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif (KGTV) — A man is now in custody after he allegedly robbed a woman inside an Imperial Beach bank.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, identified as Roberto Galvan, entered the Chase in the 1100 block of Palm Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say he then allegedly robbed a woman who was making a cash deposit with a bank teller. He ran out of the bank before driving away from the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries after she tried to stop him by holding onto his vehicle.

Authorities were notified that Galvan was driving in El Cajon, where El Cajon police later arrested him without incident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about the incident from anyone with knowledge. Please call the Imperial Beach substation at (619) 498-2400.