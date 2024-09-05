Survivors, victims to speak at parole hearing for 2001 Santana High shooter

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - In a few days, the deadliest school shooter in San Diego County history will make his case for freedom.

It’s been more than 23 years since Andy Williams opened fire at Santana High, killing two and injuring 13 others.

“It was a trough sink. I went to hit the water. I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and I turned around,” said Tim Estes.

On that March day in 2001, Estes had been a student teacher at Santana High for just three weeks, when he heard gunshots while at a bathroom sink, causing him to turn around.

“I see him point the gun at me. I’m out the door, and he clips me,” said Estes.

The bullet entered and exited on the left side of his abdomen, and didn’t strike any major organs.

Estes was one of 15 people shot that day.

Students, Bryan Zuckor and Randy Gordon were killed during 15-year-old Andy Williams’ shooting spree.

Williams pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced, as an adult, to 50 years to life.

But not quite 25 years later, the now 38-year-old Williams, incarcerated at a prison in Chino will make his case for early parole.

According to the 2017 Youthful Parole Law, juveniles who receive life sentences are now entitled to parole hearings no later than 25 years into their sentences.

“I think he needs to stay where he is,” said Estes.

For Estes, who still teaches at the school, the scope of the crimes means Williams should not be released.

“He just randomly went after people that did nothing to him,” said Estes. “He did the ultimate sin type of thing. How do you talk to those parents, you took their child?”

“Just chaotic .Everybody running every which way,” said Phil Ortiz.

Ortiz, a sophomore on that day, was about 50 feet from bathroom, when he heard the shots.

Ortiz, now an El Cajon City Councilmember, met me outside the school, his first visit since graduating.

‘I thought I was over this,” said an emotional Ortiz. “I do still have dreams about it.”

Ortiz and two other students started a petition last year opposing Williams' release. It's now at more than 1,300 names.

“It wouldn’t be justice, not to the people who died, to the people who were injured, and to the larger community who went through all of that,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz says he'll bring up the petition when he and other survivors and victims speak at Tuesday's parole hearing.

“If he were released, I would be frustrated, because justice would not be served,” said Ortiz.

The Tuesday morning hearing will begin with the District Attorney's Office giving their recommendation opposing the release, followed by Williams and his attorney, and then the victims. A pair of parole commissioners will ultimately decide if Williams will be released.

Lisa Sheppard, Williams’ attorney, says Williams, who has worked a drug and alcohol counselor in prison, says she believes the parole board will approve an early release.

Sheppard issued the following statement:

“Over the past 24 years, he's experienced a lot of treatment, a lot of accountability, a lot of punishment also, and he is genuinely remorseful,” Sheppard said. "He's 38 years old, and I think he's undergone more self-reflection than most of us do in our lifetimes. He knows the names of every person he hurt that day, not just the two that were killed, but every person who was shot and he's moved to tears when he thinks about what they endured."