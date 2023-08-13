Surprise call aids San Diego County relief effort for Maui fire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In the wake of the devastation in Maui, San Diegans continue to step up, as donations pour in.

The donations came by cartload at 10th Planet San Diego in Grantville.

Among the donors, Anne Montgomery, who lives south of Lahaina and is visiting San Diego.

Her friends decided to gather supplies to donate.

“It’s very heartwarming,” said Montgomery, choking back tears.

Montgomery owns a bed and breakfast in Maui.

“My cleaner, four members of her family were trapped in their car and died… horrified,” said Montgomery.

Amid all the heartbreak, there has been a flood of generosity in San Diego, from donated camping supplies and hygiene products, to pet food.

“I always say it's like the ninth island,” said Natalie Ficara.

Former Lahaina resident Natalie Ficara says San Diego and Hawaii are linked by an "Aloha" spirit.

“The food, the culture, the vibe, the energy, the luaus. It’s all here,” said Ficara.

“San Diego has poured our so much love, so many supplies,” said Joann Fields of the API Initiative.

Fields is helping coordinate logistics for the county-wide relief effort "San Diego Loves Maui."

She says the response has been so tremendous, they're pausing the donation drive starting Monday.

“We are running out of storage. There is a bottleneck for shipments in Long Beach,” said Fields.

Part of that problem was solved, with a surprise call Saturday from Alaska Airlines, addressing the smaller supplies.

"They are going to take it by air, and it's free,” said Fields.

In all, more than 300 medium-sized packing boxes full of donations are set to be flown out Monday.

Fields says she hopes to re-start the donation drive after they get a grip on their storage and shipping issues.