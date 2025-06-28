Supreme Court sides with parents seeking religious exemptions from LGBTQ books in schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Supreme Court ruling is drawing strong reactions after justices sided with parents who sought to opt their children out of lessons involving LGBTQ books on religious grounds.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that a Maryland school district cannot require children to participate in lessons using LGBTQ books if their parents express religious objections.

"I think it's a big win for parents," said Andrew Hayes, Lakeside Union school board member.

Hayes authored the Parent's Bill of Rights, which went into effect last year and includes provisions allowing parents to opt their children out of topics they deem inappropriate.

"I think that parents have a fundamental right to direct the education of their kids … These controversial issues are not and should not be the focus of our schools," Hayes said.

LGBTQ advocate and social worker Brittany Fuller, who created the Pride Fence outside her Scripps Ranch home, strongly disagrees with the ruling. Fuller, whose children's book "Beyond the Rainbow Fence" is due out later this year, believes the decision effectively silences an entire community.

"I think it's appalling, it's frightening," Fuller said. "This isn't about parental choice. This is a choice to erase people. It's using parental choice as a means to silence an entire group of people, act like they don't exist."

While California state law mandates LGBTQ-inclusive instruction in classrooms, Fuller fears opt-outs will lead to fewer inclusive offerings, reduced visibility for LGBTQ students, and diminished overall awareness.

"Bullying increases, lack of understanding, empathy is gone. Where's the empathy?" Fuller said.

Hayes rejects this scenario, arguing that parental choice will ultimately benefit students and education quality.

"It will force districts to become transparent. I'm hoping that we can stop taking these politics that have entered the classroom because it's clearly happened nationwide, and we can refocus on achievement," Hayes said.

Despite their opposing views, both Hayes and Fuller agree on one point: the Supreme Court ruling will likely encourage more school districts to approve opt-out policies.

