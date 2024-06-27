Supporting bi-national students

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Thursday officials from Mexico and the U.S. gathered in Chula Vista to say it's time to invest more in the estimated 45,000 bi-national students, who live in Mexico but cross the border to go to school.

"What we've found is their education gets interrupted because they have to cross international borders," said Dr. Fabiola Bagula, Deputy Superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District. "Either every day, or they spend a few years in Mexico and a few years in America."

Those efforts could include new options for virtual and bilingual learning, plus changes to after-school activities.

"Our bi-national migrant education programs have been in place for decades," said Cheryl Cotton, Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction for the CA Dept. of Education. "So it is a focus now on expanding and building those programs."

That could make life easier for thousands of students. Some districts with bi-national students don't want to say exactly how many commute across the border.

A study from UCSD shows 49,000 foreign-born students go to school in the City of San Diego. And while 43% of immigrants living in San Diego are from Latin-America, nearly as many were born in Asian.

A diverse group of students, all trying to succeed in San Diego's schools.

"They are all of our kids," said Cotton. "We want to support them and make sure both their academic support is there, but also their mental health and emotional support. Language support is all there to support them."

The International Alliance organized Thursday's event, and brought educators from Mexico to tour some of San Diego's schools.