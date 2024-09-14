Support The Enlisted Project seeks costumes for children of military families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For San Diegans with extra Halloween costumes laying around, a local nonprofit is accepting donations to allow military families on limited budgets to have a spooky October.

Support the Enlisted Project is holding its first Halloween costume drive, intending to give children the choice of costumes who might not otherwise be able to have them as belts tighten for families around the region.

New or gently used costumes are welcomed by STEP, which is seeking to collect 600 age-appropriate costumes for children from newborns to 13-year-olds by Sept. 30.

"Our team of veterans and military allies here at STEP know the financial challenges that come with service," said Tony Teravainen, CEO and co- founder of STEP. "From relocation to deployment, there are many reasons why military families face financial stress and find it difficult to prepare for holiday purchases.

"We provide military families with financial education and support to lighten their load with essential supplies so they don't have to choose between spending money on a Halloween costume or putting food on the table."

Donations can be made at STEP's warehouse, 9915 Businesspark Ave. # A; and at The Barron Team's office, 10085 Carroll Canyon Road, Suite 100 -- both in the Scripps Ranch area.

However, the nonprofit also accepts the purchasing of costumes online through STEP's virtual store, www.teamstepusa.org/costumedrive, as well as direct monetary donations.

Once the drive ends, the costumes will be distributed at STEP's monthly distribution event on Saturday, Oct. 19.

