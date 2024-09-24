'Support local businesses': Poway residents protest against Measure H

POWAY, CA (KGTV) — Two plots of land are generating buzz in a Poway neighborhood. A new measure on November’s ballot, Measure H, would allow for the construction of a 30,000-square-foot gym in the middle of a residential neighborhood known as "The Farm." It’s one of two plots voters approved for development in 2020.

The original proposal called for a 3,000-square-foot, locally owned gym on Goodeve Drive.

The other nearby plot is expected to be filled with small businesses. Developers recently revised their plans to build a 30,000-square-foot LifeTime Fitness facility, a national chain headquartered in Minnesota.

Vanessa Springett, the head of the protest and a candidate for Poway's District 2 City Council seat, said that while there was opposition to the original 2020 plan, many neighbors support the idea of small businesses in the area.

Springett and other protesters believe the developers should stick with the original proposal. She also argues that a major commercial gym like LifeTime would create congestion by attracting non-residents.

"I think it’s really important to support local businesses and create facilities for local families," Springett said. "I don’t think it’s our job to bring in money from 4S Ranch, Carmel Mountain, and neighboring areas just for the sake of tax dollars and city income."

The city approved the developer's plan for the larger facility, but only if voters approve the modifications.

According to the City of Poway, because the change is not considered a "minor notification," an amendment was required to allow the larger facility. Measure H was placed on the ballot, leaving the decision to voters.

If Measure H passes, developers will proceed with the 30,000-square-foot facility. If rejected, they will need to continue with the original proposal.

