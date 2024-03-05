Supplemental state funding offered to some flood victims in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some flood victims may soon be getting some assistance they weren't expecting, and it’ll be in the form of state funding.

For Ruben Gomez, a tour of what remains of his family home of six decades along Beta Street in Southcrest, doesn't take very long.

“It’s all gone. There’s nothing but two-by-fours in there,” said Gomez.

On the living room window is a muddy, 5-foot water line, created that January day by flood waters that rushed in, while his elderly parents were in the living room.

“Everything started floating, and my dad was holding mom. She was on the sofa, and he was not. Trying to keep her safe,” said Gomez.

After firefighters rescued his 81-year-old parents, Miguel and Martha, the two were diagnosed with hypothermia. Martha, who also suffered pneumonia, remains on oxygen.

Their beloved home is a total loss. Nearly all of their belongings, including several vehicles, were destroyed. The family didn't have flood insurance.

“They are traumatized. It is very important for them to get back in here as soon as possible to start building build new memories,” said Gomez.

Gomez says his parents recently learned they will receive about $48,000 in FEMA assistance, including the maximum $42,500 for home repairs.

"We're thankful. We appreciate it … but it won't be enough,” said Gomez.

The price tag for the rebuild is expected run more than $100,000.

Turns out, the family may get some help making up that gap, from the state of California.

Enter, the two-decade-old, State Supplemental Grant program, a state-funded extension of FEMA assistance for federally declared disasters.

Flood victims maxed out by the $42,500 funding cap, are eligible to receive up to $10,000 in state funds.

“That would be great, very helpful,” said Gomez.

The possibility of more aid is welcome news for Gomez, who won't have to apply separately to receive the assistance, since they've already applied with FEMA.

"Just want my parents to come back … the joy of getting their house back,” said Gomez.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help the family with the rebuild.

State officials say they payments will likely start going on in about a month.

If you like information on how to check your status for the state grants, call 1-800-759-6807.

