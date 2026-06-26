Supervisors advance county charter reforms package to November ballot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sweeping package of charter reforms for San Diego County government is headed to November's ballot thanks to a Board of Supervisors decision today to let the voters decide.

One of the reforms is a provision that would allow members of the board to serve up to three four-year terms, rather than the current limit of two. Previously suggested term limits for elected county officers such as

sheriff, district attorney and treasurer-tax collector were nixed in the final

package Thursday following public feedback.

Thursday's vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Joel Anderson and Jim

Desmond opposed.

"Good reform should be strong enough to hold power accountable and responsive enough to listen when people raise concerns,'' said Board Chair

Terra Lawson-Remer, who championed the reform package. ``This was never aboutone person's wish list. It was a public process shaped by stakeholders from beginning to end. We listened, we made changes, and the final package is stronger because of it.''

Lawson-Remer proposed charter reforms in April, including an independent ethics commission, independent budget analyst and independent

program auditor (all of whom would report to the supervisors), which remain in the package. Additional items include requiring public disclosure of county spending and performance data and modernizing outdated Charter language and structure.

"The choice before voters is straightforward,'' Lawson-Remer said.

``Should San Diego County continue operating without independent ethics

enforcement, independent budget analysis and independent program auditing -- or should we modernize the charter so the public has stronger tools to see how government decisions are made and whether programs are working?''

The proposal received significant pushback from some elected leaders.

County Assessor Jordan Marks said charters and laws ``should never be written by those in power to benefit themselves. When unchecked authority is created today, that same authority can belong to somebody who is untrustworthy tomorrow,'' he added.

Desmond didn't pull punches.

``To me, this is pretty much a farce,'' Desmond said when the item was

first read last month, describing Lawson-Remer's proposal as ``one of the

most deceitful and self-serving efforts I've seen in my time in public

office.''

Anderson attempted a revision last month, but was denied.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez supported Anderson's revise, saying it ``strikes the right balance: It respects the authority already established in the state constitution for independently elected officials including the sheriff, district attorney and assessor-recorder-county clerk, while ensuring that political considerations do not overstep into county operations and good governance.''

Martinez was joined by District Attorney Summer Stephan and Marks in endorsing Anderson's plan.

The updated ballot question will ask voters: ``Shall the San Diego County Charter be amended to establish an Independent Ethics Commission,

Independent Budget Analyst, Independent Program Auditor, confirmation of certain senior County leaders, and optional Board of Supervisors appointment of the Public Defender; increase term limits from two to three terms for the Board of Supervisors members; require public disclosure of spending and performance data; clarify non-interference provisions; and update terminology and structure?''

A coalition of supporters backed the proposal as increasing transparency and updating antiquated rules.

"Firefighters adapt as conditions change -- longer fire seasons, new risks, growing communities. County governance should adapt too,'' said John Clark, president of the San Diego County Firefighters Cal-Fire Local 2881.

"Clear accountability and modern oversight help ensure resources are used effectively to keep people safe.''

``As sheriff's deputies, we know that public trust is essential to doing our jobs well,'' said Mike O'Deane, president of the Deputy Sheriffs'

Association. ``These charter reforms make sense. Increasing transparency,

stability, and oversight will be good for county operations, good for public

trust, and good for the communities we serve.''

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