Supervisor Jim Desmond to ask Board to oppose sexually violent predators in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Supervisor Jim Desmond will ask the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday to oppose any further placements of sexually violent predators in the county until local jurisdictions fully participate in the placement process, including having full veto authority.

"The State of California and Liberty Healthcare should not be in charge of determining where these convicted predators should go," Desmond said. "Instead, communities should have the say."

A sexually violent predator is defined as an individual who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more victims and who has a diagnosed mental disorder that makes the person a danger to the health and safety of others.

In San Diego County, there are five SVPs placed in neighborhoods throughout the region, and three more are awaiting placement hearings. The SVP's placed or proposed to be placed in the San Diego region have committed crimes that include lewd acts upon children under 14 -- as young as 4 years old -- child molestation, forcible rape, and forcible sodomy, among others. Many of these were repeat crimes over the course of years.

"It breaks my heart to read the stories about these unspeakable crimes," Desmond said. "These people should not be allowed back in our neighborhoods. It's time we act, it's time we say no to SVP's in our neighborhoods."

The Board of Supervisors will hear Desmond's proposal Tuesday during their regularly scheduled meeting.