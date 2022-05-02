SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38M sold at San Diego 7-Eleven store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in San Diego and its purchaser has 60 days to choose between receiving the $38 million jackpot in 30 graduated installments or a lump sum cash payment.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store located on 430 Spruce St. in Hillcrest.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 15, 21, 35, 46 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $38 million.

Two tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a convenience store in San Jose and a market in Gardena, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $21,265.

The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.