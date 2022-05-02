Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38M sold at San Diego 7-Eleven store

Winning ticket drawn in SuperLotto Plus
Courtsey
Winning ticket drawn in SuperLotto Plus
Posted at 9:39 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:45:21-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with all six numbers in Saturday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in San Diego and its purchaser has 60 days to choose between receiving the $38 million jackpot in 30 graduated installments or a lump sum cash payment.

The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store located on 430 Spruce St. in Hillcrest.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 15, 21, 35, 46 and the Mega number was 18. The jackpot was $38 million.

Two tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a convenience store in San Jose and a market in Gardena, the California Lottery announced. They are each worth $21,265.

The drawing was the 32nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!