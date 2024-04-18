SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38K sold at La Mesa liquor store

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in La Mesa and is worth $38,050, the California Lottery announced.

The ticket was sold at Viking Liquor on 8725 Broadway, lottery officials said.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $28 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 28, 31, 33, 46 and the Mega number was 17. The jackpot was $27 million.

The drawing was the 21st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.