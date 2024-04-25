SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38K sold at El Cajon liquor store

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in El Cajon and is worth $38,218, the California Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was bought at Main Street Liquor at 120 S. Mollison Ave.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $30 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 13, 14, 27, 38, 45 and the Mega number was 23. The jackpot was $29 million.

The drawing was the 23rd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.