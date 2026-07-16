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SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $37K sold at San Diego store

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LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $38 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at ABC Market & Deli (3075 El Cajon Blvd.) in San Diego and is worth $37,705, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2, 5, 34, 36, 37 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $37 million.

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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