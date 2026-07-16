SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $37K sold at San Diego store

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $38 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at ABC Market & Deli (3075 El Cajon Blvd.) in San Diego and is worth $37,705, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 2, 5, 34, 36, 37 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $37 million.

The drawing was the 31st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

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