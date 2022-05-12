SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $29K sold at San Diego Vons store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $29,037.

The winning ticket was sold at the Vons store at 1702 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach, California Lottery officials said.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $10 million, the Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 34, 37, 44, 45 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $9 million.

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.