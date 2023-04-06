SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $20K sold at Vista liquor store

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Vista and is worth $20,560, the California Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said someone purchased the winning ticket at La Vista Liquor at 993 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The other ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Fountain Valley. It is also $20,560.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $48 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 20, 26, 35, 39, 46 and the Mega number was 2. The jackpot was $47 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

