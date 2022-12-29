Watch Now
SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $11,563 sold at San Diego liquor store

Posted at 6:12 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 09:12:45-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego liquor store and is worth $11,563, the California Lottery announced.

Lottery officials said the local winning ticket was sold at Adams Wine & Spirits at 2740 Adams Ave.

There were two other tickets sold with numbers, but missing the Mega number -- one each at a gas station in Fullerton and a liquor store in Alhambra. They are also worth $11,563.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $20 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and the Mega number was 8. The jackpot was $19 million.

The drawing was the 13th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

