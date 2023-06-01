Watch Now
Superlotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket

Posted at 10:41 PM, May 31, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing, was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $45,846, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $64 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 17, 21, 23, and 30 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $63 million.

The drawing was the 57th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

