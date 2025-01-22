Superintendent discusses impact power shutoffs are having on schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — BUCKMAN SPRINGS, Calif. (KGTV) – Aside from the wind, it’s all quiet at the Mountain Empire Unified School District.

“All told, this school year, we are on our 10th day of power safety shutoffs,” Superintendent Patrick Keeley of Mountain Empire USD said. “There was two in November, there were two in December and then here in January we’ve had six.”

ABC 10News spoke with Keeley about how the shutoffs have been impacting school in the district.

“It’s a vast community. We’re 660 square miles and we need to provide that key educational service to everybody,” Keeley said.

He told ABC 10News that the power shutoff closing the schools impacts the consistency for the students in the district.

“To get up every day and then you have school to go to and you have lessons to learn and you have relationships to build all of those things; that’s what I mean about the consistency,” Keeley said.

“I have full faith that our teachers, they’re professionals and they’re going to do everything they can to work with the kids on any deficits they may have.”

Keeley said his district built in six weather days in their schedule to not have school open which was provided to the state.

ABC 10News asked him if there was any worry about losing any state funding because of how many days they’ve had to close because of the shutoffs.

“There is a waiver process with the state once you’ve reached your threshold. So, on the funding side, I have confidence that we’ll be able to work with the state on that part,” Keeley said.

There are few other school districts due high winds, fire danger and power outages.

The San Diego County Office of Education said on Tuesday that Bonsall Unified School District, Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District closed schools due to high winds, fire danger and power outages.

In addition, the SDCOE said, "Mt. Woodson Elementary in Ramona Unified School District, and Lakeside Farms Elementary and DREAM Academy in Lakeside Union School District are also closed Jan. 21."

The Bonsall School District sent ABC 10News the following statement.

"The Bonsall Unified School District remains deeply grateful to the North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, and Fire Chief McReynolds for their rapid response, ongoing support, and clear communication during this fire emergency. Their leadership has once again been instrumental in ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and families.

Today, January 21, 2025, all Bonsall schools are closed due to an active fire, ongoing evacuation zones, and the additional threat of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). The decision to close schools is never taken lightly. Schools are not just centers of education; they also provide essential services such as food security and access to resources. School closures mean students lose critical instructional time, especially those already in need of additional support, including students with special needs and multilingual learners. Teachers are also facing challenges in maintaining curriculum continuity. Many families rely on schools for internet access, technology, and meals. Parents are struggling to secure emergency childcare and manage work disruptions.

'Bonsall Unified is truly the heart of the Bonsall community. Many of our teachers and staff live in the area and their children attend our schools. We were in communication all night, helping those under evacuation find shelter and sharing information between parents and community partners. In moments like these, the close-knit bonds of the Bonsall community are more evident than ever,' said Dr. Heather Golly, Superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District.

The district is faring as well as possible under these difficult circumstances, but high winds, fire dangers, and power disruptions continue to present significant challenges to our community. Power outages create logistical and financial challenges, from food spoilage to resetting technology systems and repairing aging infrastructure. If the state does not approve a waiver to forgive the loss of ADA (Average Daily Attendance) for the district closure due to the fire and evacuation order, there is a potential negative financial impact to the district. (In California, ADA is the basis for school funding from the state.)

While our team is committed to minimizing disruptions, these challenges underscore the importance of continued investment in school safety and infrastructure. Since 2016, the district has pursued three consecutive bond measures to address facilities needs. These measures would have included plans for critical upgrades, such as backup power systems to maintain operations during outages, replacing aging portables with safer, more fire-resistant structures, and enhancing HVAC systems with advanced air filtration to protect against wildfire smoke. Although these efforts have not yet been realized, we remain focused on identifying opportunities to strengthen our schools and better prepare for future challenges.

We are deeply grateful for the resilience and patience of our students, staff, and families during this challenging time. The ongoing collaboration and support from local agencies, including the North County Fire Protection District, remind us of the strength and unity within our community. As we continue to navigate emergencies such as wildfires, power shutoffs, and school closures, the district remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of all students and staff. Together, as a community, we can work toward solutions that help our schools remain safe, functional, and resilient in the face of these challenges."