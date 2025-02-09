Super Bowl shoppers facing high prices at the grocery store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the players are scoring points on the field, consumers will have a hard time scoring deals at the grocery store.

Prices for some the most popular gameday snacks are up this year-- and its causing some sticker shock.

However, one family owned grocery store says they’re doing their best to keep the prices down.

Stores are filling with those cooking to impress.

“Beer #1, wings #2, pizzas is #3,” said Ghazwa Halabo, Wife of Food Bowl Market Owner.

But while walking through the aisles this Superbowl weekend, you may have been seeing higher prices.

Game day classics like chicken wings and beef both increased in price.

But potato chips and salsa both went down this year.

Chips by 5% and salsa by just 0.7%.

Family owned Food Bowl Market in South Park say they are trying their best to keep the Superbowl bites less expensive.

“We kind of felt bad for our customers to be paying the high prices. So my husband through the pandemic used to go all over the place to trying to get us a better prices to fill up the shelf for the customers, whether it's like eggs, meats, produce,” said Halabo.

The market has been family owned for 35 years, and gained some loyal customers during that time.

“Yeah the prices are going up but this the store here, they they kinda they base their prices on the neighborhood, and what people might be able to afford so fortunately we actually can afford living here in South Park,” said Daphne Rivera, a longtime customer.

A community, that appreciates the help.

“We're trying as much as we can to keep the things low for the customer to shop. We're trying our best,” said Halabo.