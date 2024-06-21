Sunset Cliffs safety issues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a rescue at Sunset Cliffs Thursday morning, lifeguards say they need to save people who jump from that same location several times a year.

The breaking waves and steep rock faces at Sunset Cliffs can be just as dangerous as they are beautiful.

"There's shallow reefs, there are large waves that break in the area and really strong rip currents," said Lt. Rick Strobel with San Diego Fire Rescue. "So if you're not really familiar with the area, you can get in trouble really fast."

San Diego Fire-Rescue has signs telling you it's illegal to jump or dive off of the cliffs. And when people don't listen, you see emergencies like a rescue Thursday morning ... with two people fighting for their lives not to drown.

"The two people that went underwater had actually been blown into a cave underneath where we're standing right now," said Lt. Strobel. "It goes back about 40 feet."

But Lt. Strobel says drowning isn't the only risk.

"Right here where those people jumped last night there are boulders, there are rocks here. If they would have hit one of those rocks, landed on them they could have seriously injured themselves. Broken their legs," said Lt. Strobel. "And you never want to dive into the water when you don't know the depth."

San Diego Fire-Rescue sees as many as 6,500 water rescues a year. It's unclear how any of those take place at Sunset Cliffs, but it's so often that crews strain at that same spot to help people who jump in and can't get out.

"In this case everything worked out. But had it not, it would have been very difficult to get these people out if they were seriously injured," said Lt. Strobel. "And it could have jeopardized the rescuers who were out here to help them."

San Diego Fire Rescue was alcohol was a factor in this morning's rescue. Lifeguards urge you to stay away from the cliffs and the water if you've been drinking.