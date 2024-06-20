Sunbow community making homeownership reality for some families

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — The Sunbow community is one of the newest developments in Chula Vista. It’s close to Interstate 805 and the City’s landfill, but it’s also where people can find some of the lowest home prices in the county, allowing families to buy their first home.

Venus and her husband are one of those families looking to become first-time homebuyers. Venus tells ABC 10News they were looking to buy homes in the North County and got sticker shock.

"Something like this would have been close to a million even, and we were just thinking how much more we had to give up in order to qualify for something like that," Venus said about her new home.

Although they could afford the higher price point in North County, they found the Sunbow community when they looked south to Chula Vista.

The community will include over 700 properties for sale, with starting prices in the mid $500,000s, compared to San Diego's current median home price of $925,000.

"We just definitely thought of the price point and thought that we'd be able to save a lot more money in the future and be able to have this as a good first point for our life," Venus said.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann applauded the development in his State of the City address on Tuesday night.

"I want to ensure that the younger generation has the opportunity to purchase a home in Chula Vista," says Mayor McCann.

The mayor says this will allow families to be able to afford their first home, something many San Diegans feel is currently out of reach.

"Entry-level homeownership opportunities, and we want to make sure that somebody can not only work in the city of Chula Vista but own and live in the city of Chula Vista," McCann said.

The development is not far from the city's landfill, but the mayor explained there’s a buffer between the locations.

"I think there's enough cushion that the people who are living here now don't have an issue," McCann said.

New homeowners say it didn’t deter them from buying, and so far, they haven’t even noticed it.

"No issues with the landfill. There's nothing that would say that it would be a negative thing," Venus said about her time in the new home.

Sunbow is expected to be completed in phases and will have amenities like a park, fitness center, and community clubhouse.