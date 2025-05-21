Substitute teacher removed after students report inappropriate behavior at Chula Vista school

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A substitute teacher at Discovery Charter School in Chula Vista was removed from campus after students reported concerning behavior, including making inappropriate remarks to female students.

Olivia, the mother of a 12-year-old girl in the class, said her daughter and several friends called her in panic during lunch break on Friday.

"From a bathroom stall, because they had managed to grab their phones and hide. She said, 'Mom, this is scary. I'm scared. Pick me up,’” Olivia said.

According to Olivia, the male substitute teacher in his early 60s displayed alarming behavior in the half-hour period of her daughter's second class of the day, before the lunch break. She claims the teacher appeared to be aroused throughout the class period.

"He kept saying 'Call me your majesty,'" Olivia said.

She reports that the substitute stared at the girls and made inappropriate comments about their appearance.

"He specifically said they are beautiful gems, and they are so beautiful," Olivia said.

The mother also claims the teacher singled out one particular student with concerning attention.

"He asked her to stay after school, told her how pretty her fingers were, and how they could be used for something else," Olivia said.

Olivia says after several students reported the teacher to administrators, he was removed from campus during lunchtime. In an email to parents, Chula Vista Elementary School District officials cited "inappropriate remarks" as the reason for an HR investigation and police report.

This marks the second incident involving a substitute teacher in the district in recent months. In a previous case in February at another school in the same district, a substitute was removed after allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

Parents in the most recent incident say their children have been traumatized.

"The moment she saw me, she started crying," Olivia said. "This is a safe zone, and you're crying? That's what is shocking to me."

District officials stated the teacher in the most recent case passed thorough background checks and had no prior complaints. However, Olivia believes current protocols are insufficient.

"Something needs to be done. This cannot be our new normal," Olivia said.

A group of parents plans to address their concerns at a school district board meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement, school district officials said, “is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment.”

They declined to release additional information about the teacher, citing personnel matters, but confirmed he has been permanently removed as a substitute teacher.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

