Study: Mass deportations could cost California more than $275 billion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new study warns that mass deportations could cost California more than $275 billion in economic impact as immigration enforcement intensifies across the state and the country.

The report by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute and UC Merced found the Golden State could lose more than $275 billion in GDP without undocumented workers, both directly and through ripple effects.

"There's already existing evidence at the national level that deportations are bad for the economy," said Maria Elena Young, an associate professor at UC Merced and co-author of the report.

Industries like construction and agriculture would see disproportionate disruption, according to the research.

"I think the report provides an opening to kind of think about, well, what are the actual consequences of those policies," Young said.

The study found that undocumented workers contribute over $23 billion a year in local, state, and federal taxes. According to the study, these undocumented workers represent 8% of all workers in California.

Abby Raisz, the research director for the study, explained the methodology: "Our numbers are sort of reflective of like let's remove these folks from the economy, what happens."

According to researchers, the impact would affect everyone, not just those without legal status.

"We are going to see worker shortages, increased prices for average consumers, reduced local taxes that fund vital services," Young said.

"We're all participating in an ecosystem together, and that when one sector is affected, it really does ripple into every other sector in the economy," Raisz said.

The Trump administration is showing no signs of slowing its immigration crackdown. Just yesterday, Border Czar Tom Homan said sanctuary cities are now ICE's priority.

If you'd like to read the full study, click here.

