Students & others protest in Encinitas in solidarity of human rights in Iran

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of women took to the streets in Encinitas to protest what’s happening thousands of miles away in Iran.

“I’m here to inspire people to do something,” Ezri Rohatgi, the protest organizer, said.

Rohatgi, a high schooler in Encinitas, said this march is personal.

It’s to stand in solidarity for women’s rights in Iran following the death of Masha Amini two months ago.

“A few days after Sept. 16, I read about this, and I was so surprised that I hadn’t heard about it earlier. Because it’s such a prevalent issue. This is such a big thing,” Rohatgi said.

Plenty of protests have popped up Saturday in different parts of San Diego County, the rest of the country and beyond.

“That marching will, can have a tangible impact. We saw that with the BLM protests in 2020 that there are tangible impacts of it. That just showing your support — the smallest of things can actually make a big impact,” Rohatgi said.

One of those showing their support was Tessa Steffens.

“This is a complicated situation, and I haven’t known how to be involved and stand with Iranian women. And so, when given this opportunity, I was really happy to have a way to join in,” Steffens said.

Seeing the countless people take a stand in support of an issues thousands of miles away makes people like Steffens hopeful.

And she’s proud of those willing to step up at such a young age.

“And they’re not afraid to come out and stand up for it. They’re not afraid to organize,” Steffens said. “It’s so inspiring to see this new generation that’s so clear on the world that they want to see and then are willing to take action.”

Rohatgi feels that same pride as they make their voice heard for all to hear.

“Future generations will also have to face all this, and we want to do everything we can. Because I guess looking at the world right now, you might not have an exactly positive reaction to what you see. But I just want to change whatever little bit I can of that,” Rohatgi said.

