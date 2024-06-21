Students at Richard Donovan Prison graduate from first-ever program with UC

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Nearly two dozen students incarcerated at San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility graduated recently with bachelor's degrees in the first-ever graduation held following a partnership between state prison officials and the University of California.

The inaugural class of 23 Donovan graduates received in-person instruction from professors at UC Irvine through the Leveraging Inspiring Futures Through Educational Degrees program, otherwise known as LIFTED.

The program allows incarcerated individuals to apply to transfer to UCI as juniors and earn bachelor's degrees in sociology while serving their sentences.

UCI said it expects the LIFTED program to be replicated at UC campuses throughout the state.

"This is a historic occasion to celebrate both the first 23 incarcerated students earning bachelor's degrees from a top 10 public university and a successful partnership between two major state institutions, who are working together to bring a world class public education into state prison," said LIFTED Director and UCI Professor Keramet Reiter.

The first LIFTED program students began taking courses in the fall of 2022, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR officials said over 13.5% of the state's incarcerated population are enrolled in college courses and cited studies indicating incarcerated people who receive correctional education are 48% less likely to return to prison within three years of release than inmates who don't have similar access to education.

"California is transforming its criminal justice system to focus on true rehabilitation, justice, and safer communities statewide -- known as the California Model," said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. "This collaboration with the University of California allows these graduates to build a foundation focused on pursuing educational opportunities that will prepare them for a successful future, while making our communities safer."