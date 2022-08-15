Students arrested after Hilltop Middle School fight

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A fight at Hilltop Middle School resulted in two juveniles arrested, according to Chula Vista police.

The incident happened on July 22, a few days after the school year began. Chula Vista police said one person’s shirt was ripped during the fight. Two people were arrested for misdemeanors, but police could not release more information because it involved minors.

A parent forwarded Team 10 a bulletin sent by the principal, which confirmed a student was injured in the altercation. The email also said the incident was recorded and posted on social media.

The principal emphasized in the notice to families that the behavior is not acceptable and consequences will be applied for those involved.

"We encourage members of the community to provide any information or video that could assist in the investigation," said Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Members of the community can send tips, video or other information to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or visit SD Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

ABC 10News reached out to Sweetwater Union High School District several times for a comment but did not hear back.

