Strong winds cause airport delays, ground stop at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO — San Diego International Airport is being impacted by strong winds Friday, forcing delays and a ground stop, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA released a series of advisories Friday morning, leading to around 200 flight delays, as of 10:20 a.m.

FAA

According to FlightAware, there are more than 200 impacted flights at the airport.

Santa Ana winds are here, with strongest winds expected on Friday, and offshore winds continuing through Sunday morning.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain communities. For inland areas, it is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for northeast and easterly sustained winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 35 to 55 mph and locally higher. While in the mountains, it lasts until midnight Saturday for stronger winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 50 to 65mph and isolated higher.

