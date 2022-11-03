String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Frustration is growing at a high-end apartment complex in Mission Valley, after a string of break-ins inside storage units.

Nick Hughes and his fiancee have been renting at Vora Mission Valley luxury apartment homes, since June,

“For a two-bedroom, I pay $3,400 a month,” said Hughes.

For an added charge, they have a storage unit in a locked storage room, in the parking garage.

More than 3 weeks ago, when Hughes went to open his unit, he noticed something strange.

“I noticed there was a different padlock on my locker, but it wasn't locked. It was just hanging on there,” said Hughes. “In the moment, my heart sank, and not a good feeling.”

Missing was a tote cart that held all his hand tools. Also gone? Some automotive paint and power tools.

“A sander and a drill. Multiple power tools. Some car parts as well,” said Hughes.

In total, his loss was north of $1,000. Turns out, his theft was just the beginning.

“Within a week, week or two after that, that's when everybody else started getting broken into,” said Hughes.

A Facebook page for the complex filled up with reports of thefts from other renters.

“Somewhere in between 50 and 75, a decent amount,” said Hughes.

Police say so far, five residents have filed reports.

"It’s hard to wrap my mind around because you pay so much in rent,” said Hughes.

Hughes says to break into the units, the thief had to defeat three layers of security: a key card for the parking garage, a locked door to the storage rooms, and locks on the units.

He points out there are no cameras pointing at the storage units.

Hughes says about a week ago, an email was sent by the apartment complex, announcing they've temporarily closed the storage rooms. Residents now need to call them to gain access.

“Hopefully this should be kind of a wake-up call for more security measures,” said Hughes.

Police say they will be combing surveillance video around the complex, but so far, they don't have any workable leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD Detective Lap at 858-495-7942.

