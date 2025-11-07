Stretch of southbound Interstate 5 in Mission Bay area to close this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego motorists are being warned of a major closure on Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area this weekend.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., all southbound I-5 lanes will be shut down from state Route 52 to the Mission Bay Drive onramp. The closure will be in effect until Monday, Nov. 10, at 5 a.m.

Caltrans said a repair project will take place during that timeframe.

Alternate routes, detours, and closures motorists should be aware of, per Caltrans:



Southbound I-5 motorists are advised to take southbound I-805 at Sorrento Valley, connect to southbound state Route 163, connect to westbound Interstate 8 then connect to I-5.



Vehicles traveling past southbound I-805 will be able to exit and enter I-5 at Genesee Avenue, westbound La Jolla Village Drive, and Nobel Drive.



Entrances and exits at Gilman Drive and eastbound La Jolla Village Drive will be closed.



Vehicles driving south of Gilman Drive will be detoured to eastbound SR-52.



Vehicles driving westbound on SR-52 will detour to La Jolla Parkway or northbound I-5.



Vehicles driving eastbound on La Jolla Parkway will not be able to connect to southbound I-5 and will detour to eastbound SR-52.



Portable changeable message signs will be placed along the routes advising of the closure and suggesting alternate routes.



Businesses near Damon Avenue should anticipate construction noise and lighting during the closure.

Caltrans

Regarding public transit during the project, Caltrans stated:

All southbound Metropolitan Transit Service bus routes from La Jolla and University Town Center (UTC) will be running as usual.

Bus route 30 travels from La Jolla to Old Town on the west side of I-5 while route 105 travels from UTC to Old Town on the east

side of I-5.

Parking is available at the Nobel Drive and UTC stations.

Blue Line Trolley service will remain available as an alternative to travel from Sorrento Valley to all points south.