Stretch of southbound I-805 to be closed through weekend for construction

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A portion of southbound Interstate 805 stretching from Sorrento Valley to University City will be closed starting Friday evening and through the weekend for construction.

From 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, all southbound lanes will be closed from the Interstate 5/805 split to Governor Drive, while a culvert replacement project gets underway beneath the freeway just south of Nobel Drive.

Drivers were advised they can use southbound Interstate 5 to get to eastbound state Route 52 or eastbound Interstate 8 in order to reach southbound Interstate 805 on the other side of the closure.

Caltrans

In addition to impacts to drivers, businesses and homes near Nobel Drive should expect construction noise and lighting throughout the weekend. The closure will not impact MTS bus routes between La Jolla and University Town Center.

According to Caltrans, the $53.7 million culvert replacement project -- dubbed The I-805 North Drainage Culvert and Asset Management Project -- will rehabilitate drainage culverts and make pavement improvements across a nearly five-mile stretch of Interstate 805 from state Route 52 to the Interstate 5/805 split.

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