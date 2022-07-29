Stretch of northbound SR-125 in Chula Vista to close this weekend

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A full northbound closure of the state Route 125 Toll Road from East H Street to state Route 54 is planned for this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday to accommodate the installation of new overhead tolling equipment.

The closure is scheduled to take place through Monday at 6 a.m. During this time, the following closures will be in effect:

-- Northbound SR-125 from East H Street to SR-54

-- Northbound SR-125 connector to eastbound SR-54

-- Northbound SR-125 connector to westbound SR-54

-- SR-125 northbound on-ramps at East H Street and San Miguel Ranch Road



The installation of the new tolling equipment is part of a broader effort to make upgrades along the SR-125 Toll Road and I-15 Express Lanes. The upgraded tolling technology will allow newer transponder models to be read, including switchable FasTrak Flex and sticker mounted transponders, and improve toll transactions between transponders and roadway equipment.

This upgrade enables FasTrak equipment in the San Diego region to remain interoperable with partner FasTrak tolling agencies, so SANDAG customers can access any FasTrak toll facility across the state. Roadway enhancements also include new automated payment machines for faster cash and card on-road transactions.

This weekend's closure is one of several closures required throughout the length of the project to safely install new equipment. Upgrades to the tolling equipment on SR-125 began in late 2021 and are anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022. Installation of new roadway equipment on the I-15 Express Lanes was previously completed in 2021.

Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists around the closure via East H Street to I-805.