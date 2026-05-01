Stretch of northbound I-805 in Miramar area to close for weekend repairs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A stretch of Interstate 805 in the Miramar area will be closed for repairs this weekend, state officials advised Thursday.

The northbound side of the freeway will be shut down between state Route 52 and Miramar Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans

The closure will allow crews to replace a culvert and fix pavement issues, the agency reported.

Motorists should expect traffic delays in the vicinity over the period and plan to take alternate routes, officials recommended.

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