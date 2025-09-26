Stretch of northbound I-5 in Mission Bay area to close this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 from Interstate 8 to Mission Bay Drive will be closed for roadwork and culvert replacement beginning Friday night.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Friday and will continue through 5 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans.

Drivers heading northbound on I-5 were advised to take alternate routes such as state Route 163, state Route 15 and Interstate 805 past I-8 to connect to I-5. Northbound I-5 motorists traveling past SR-163 were advised to take westbound or eastbound I-8.

The Moore Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Old Town will be closed to "limit the amount of traffic detoured to I-8," officials said.

On-ramps at Camino Del Rio West in the Sport Arena Area, including Sea World Drive-Tecolote Road and Clairemont Drive will also be closed, but the northbound I-5 on-ramp from Mission Bay Drive will remain open.

Businesses near Damon Avenue should expect noise and lighting from construction during the closure.

