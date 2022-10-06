Street race eyed as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Investigators are looking into whether street racing could have caused a horrific crash injured 8 children, including a 10-year-old girl with critical injuries.

“It's been a challenge, a struggle, heartache. It’s been pain,” said family friend Victoria Baker.

Baker spoke on behalf of the Coy family about a Monday afternoon accident on I-8, just west of Lake Murray Blvd.

That day, Ramona resident Becky Coy and eight of her children, were headed west in their van.

According to the CHP, a Mazda sedan struck the van, which then rolled up an embankment, before overturning and rolling back onto the highway. The driver of the Mazda wasn't injured.

Baker says all the children, ages 7 months to 16 years old, were either wearing seatbelts or in car seats, but one of the children, Julianna, 10, was thrown from the car.

She suffered a skull fracture, along with a fractured pelvis, clavicle and eye socket. She remains in the ICU in stabile condition.

“My understanding, she’s still having some brain bleeding. They have not been able to get that under control yet,” said Baker.

Baker says mom and seven children all suffered some injuries, but none remain in the hospital.

“They range from broken bones to bruises, cuts,” said Baker.

As loved ones and friends rally to support the family, investigators are trying to piece together the events leading to the accident.

The driver of the Mazda told the CHP he was struck by another car, which then took off.

Around the same time and around the same area, the CHP says a witness reported two vehicles that appeared to be street racing. They're now looking for any witnesses that can link those cars to the crash.

"There are people out there just not respecting traffic laws, being careless and reckless. It’s just unfortunate,” said Baker.

Baker say the possibility of a street race causing the crash, angers her.

"It's a selfish act. People don't think about consequences. A tragedy has happened as a result of it,” said Baker.

Doctors say Julianna has a difficult road to recovery. Baker says the long-term outlook with the head trauma is not yet known.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with medical and other expenses.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the CHP at 858-293-6000.

