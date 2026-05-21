Stranded driver killed in multiple vehicle collision in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was killed in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash after a driver swerved to pass another vehicle and struck her disabled car in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, when the woman was sitting inside a disabled Toyota Camry in the southbound No. 2 lane in the 4900 block of Fairmount Avenue. Her hazard lights were flashing, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a 39-year-old man had parked his Honda Fit roughly one car length south of the Camry to help the stranded driver.

Moments later, a 25-year-old man driving a Saab 9-3 southbound approached a slower-moving vehicle. The Saab driver changed lanes to pass, then collided into the back of the Camry.

The force of the impact pushed the Camry forward, causing it to crash into the rear of the Honda Fit, police stated.

The unidentified woman inside the Camry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators confirmed that driving under the influence was not a factor in the crash. The collision remained under investigation.

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