Storm slows business for Bernardo Winery, but helps grape crops

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday's rainstorm interrupted Bernardo Winery's plans for Valentine's week.

The winery had created food and drink specials for Valentine's Day, but the rain washed out their plans and their customers.

"A whole week of love planned, so Valentines all week from Wednesday to Sunday, and then the rain came," says Samantha Nawrocki, the winery's marketing director.

The winery's owners say business was slow Wednesday and Thursday, forcing them to send some staff home for the day.

However, the rain isn't all bad; it's actually great for the winery's grape crop, which has seen a very dry winter.

"We pour really nice wine during Valentine's week because we had some really nice rainfall last year, and so it's a catch-22; I know that service is slow, but in production, it's really good for us," says Ross Rizzo, who is the winery's owner and master vintner.

The winery's owners hope that there will be more rain this winter for the crop and hope that after the storm, customers will return for the weekend.

"It'll be dry, hopefully, Friday, Saturday, Sunday night; we're expecting hopefully bigger crowds and people out enjoying it," says Nawrocki.