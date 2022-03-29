Storm moves across San Diego County with possible flooding, thunderstorms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Driving along Interstate 5 on Monday night rain was pouring down impacting driver visibility and making roads slippery.

A flash flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service until 2 a.m. in San Diego County.

[9 PM]: FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM TUE. Moderate to heavy rain is occurring across the highlighted area, which may lead to flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Flooding can be hard to see at night, so please, Turn Around, Don't Drown. Stay safe everyone.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/z527l7e6ks — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 29, 2022

"It is kind of stunning, but I'm glad because April showers bring May flowers," said Lindsey Webb.

She was shopping for groceries in Del Mar when the rain began to fall. She wasn't alone, Nathan Martinelli was too.

"It's nasty out. You have to get your rain jacket on. It keeps you from going out," he said.

The evening showers are expected to continue into the early morning hours.

That's making drivers, like Lindsey, think twice about commuting.

"The roads are just so dangerous and no one here knows how to drive in the rain because it never rains," she said.

Nathan is still going to hit the road tomorrow but knows it might be a challenge.

"I'm heading into ocean bay tomorrow. So, it's a little bit of a commute. It's going to be a little difficult, but it is what it is," he said.