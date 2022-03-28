San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 28, 2022: Atmospheric River brings rain

An atmospheric river will bring periods of heavy rain today, gusty winds, localized flooding and possible thunderstorms. We'll get two rounds of widespread rain; the first arrives this afternoon with the cold front and another round will hit late tonight as the center of the storm pushes through.

Timing:

Morning commute: light rain is possible.

Lunchtime: the first wave of widespread rain moves into the region, bringing moderate to heavy rain in the early afternoon hours.

Evening commute: a slight break but pockets of moderate rainfall are possible.

Tonight: Widespread heavy rain will impact most communities between 9/10 p.m. to 12/1am.

Overnight: scattered showers are possible.

Tuesday morning commute: lingering light rain is possible, but the worst will be over.

Tuesday afternoon: mostly clear with a few raindrops possible.

Rainfall totals will be impressive with widespread totals of 1 to 2" and locally to 3" in the mountains while the deserts will see .25 to .50". This will be beneficial to our water year totals as we have a deficit of about 3".

Gusty winds will accompany this storm with a Wind Advisory in effect for the entire county. The coast and inland areas will be under the advisory from 9am to 5pm for southerly gusts of 25 to 35mph. The mountain and deserts will have the advisory from noon to 6am Tuesday for southwesterly winds of 45 to 55mph.

Elevated surf will impact the beaches with a Beach Hazard Statement in effect until 2am Wednesday for waves of 3 to 6 feet and set to 8 feet and strong rip currents.

Much cooler today with temperatures dropping 10 to 20 degrees from yesterday away from the coast with below normal temperatures the trend through Thursday.

Wednesday will clear up then another slight chance for light rain on Thursday, but this is looking minimal.

Skies clear and temperatures warm back to normal by the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-65°

Inland: 62-66°

Mountains: 47-59°

Deserts: 76-79°

