Storm impact forces early dismissals and school closures across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — To prioritize the safety of students and school staff, San Diego County school districts have taken precautionary measures due to the ongoing storms.

Several schools across the county have been affected on Monday, and potential impacts are expected to extend into Tuesday, resulting in early dismissals and closures.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, here is a breakdown of impacted school districts:



Jamul-Dulzura School District : Schools closed early due to flooding.

: Schools closed early due to flooding. Julian Union High School District : After-school ASSETs activities canceled due to flooding.

: After-school ASSETs activities canceled due to flooding. Monarch School : Early dismissal in response to a power outage.

: Early dismissal in response to a power outage. SDCOE Community Schools (37ECB, SOUL Academy, Bridges, and Escondido Community School): Early dismissals for students' safety.

Parents and caregivers are urged to pick up their students as soon as local weather conditions and alerts permit. Schools will communicate with families directly, with assistance provided to students in need.

BREAKING: Several schools in the county are closing early due to weather-related issues: Schools in the Jamul-Dulzura School District; Monarch School, 37ECB, SOUL Academy, Bridges, and Escondido Community School. Schools are communicating w/ families. https://t.co/OpfvDrJx8X — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) January 22, 2024

According to La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, all of their schools will be closed Tuesday. The decision was made due to the significant impact of flooding, particularly affecting campuses in Spring Valley.

The district said in an email to caregivers that "district staff have responded immediately to flooding concerns at every site, and will continue to work to address these issues throughout the day/evening."

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.