Storm catches forecasters by surprise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Throughout San Diego, many people devastated by this week's storm say they had no idea it would bring so much damage. That includes businesses like San Diego Made Factory, which saw feet of water rushing through the event space Mon.

"There was so much water, that one of the roll-up doors in the side of the building caved in," said Sarah Anderson, San Diego Made Factory Co-Founder. "Then a tidal wave, a four-foot wave of water came in."

Now Anderson is afraid her business may drown in hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage, even though most of the water is drained.

"We didn't have investors or anything to open this business, it's all from our pockets basically," said Anderson.

Over the weekend, forecast models and the National Weather Service failed to predict the intensity of the rainfall.

"They have a low percentage and probability. But they're actually not predictable in the timing and location," said Alex Tardy, a Forecaster with the National Weather service. "In this particular event, yeah we were forecasting one to three inches of rain well before the storm hit. But not one to three inches of rain in a two-hour window Monday morning, during the commute right over this area."

Tardy says it's unlikely the hardest-hit areas will see rainfall this intense any time soon, but we do have another storm in the forecast next week.

"This is why we always emphasize before the winter, before the rainy season, prepare before," said Tardy. "Because you may have very little notice, other than that rain is in the forecast … like rain is in the forecast for early February."

If you want to learn more about San Diego Made Factory rebuild or donate to help them rebuild, check out their GoFundMe.