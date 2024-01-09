Stolen Pride flag found burned in Tierrrasanta culvert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An LGBT couple in Tierrasanta is sharing their frustration, after their stolen Pride flag is found, partially burned.

“It was laying in a waterway,” said Joelle Driver.

In a culvert off Clairemont Mesa Blvd is where Driver found the burned remnants of her Pride flag.

“It looks like scorch marks all the way down and up,” said Driver. “I find it heartbreaking that someone doesn't want me here.”

Her flag first disappeared from her home a weeks ago,

The flag had been mounted outside her condo since April. It replaced a different Pride flag that had been vandalized. That flag was crumpled and tossed, the mount ripped off the wall. Days later, video showed a man defacing her pride-themed chalk art.

Months later, video caught someone stealing smaller Pride flags near the front of her home.

Then, a few days ago, her stolen, large Pride flag was discovered about a quarter of a mile from her home, scorched, in that culvert. A neighbor had spotted the flag and messaged Driver.

“I want to see you burn. That’s the message it sends to me. I want to see you burn like this flag here. This is hate, pure,” said Driver. “Why do you hate me? Why? I really want to know, because this feels personal now. I feel targeted.”

While it's not clear if the incidents are related, Driver did file a police report after each incident, including the most recent one.

“I would like this prosecuted as a hate crime,” said Driver.

Driver admits she debated whether to put up another flag, but she and her partner have decided they will.

“It reminds me of a phoenix. It doesn’t matter how many ties you burn me, I will rise up, “ said Driver. “I belong here. I belong here.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call San Diego Police 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.