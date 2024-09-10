State suspends Veterans Village license for rehab program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — State health department regulators are looking to revoke the license of Veterans Village of San Diego. On Monday, the State issued a temporary suspension order, cutting off resources.

The move from the state health department comes as seven deaths have been tied to the Veteran's Village since 2022.

The county tells ABC 10News its is a state process but explained they were helping people transition to other services or housing.

The State cited serious concerns about client safety.

According to the State, between January and October of 2022, there were five deaths at Veterans Village, which prompted an investigation that uncovered health and safety violations.

After an agreement was established between the state and Veterans Village in 2023, the State says there were additional deaths in September 2023 and March 2024 and further violations, leading to Monday's suspension.

On Monday, the county said that of the 74 individuals on-site, 72 were either transitioned to other services or self-discharged.

Zachary Wildey is a Navy veteran who's lived at Veterans Village for about a year, receiving mental health treatment.

Wildey tells ABC 10News he was not surprised by the license suspension.

"There's been a lot of reports of all kinds of wrongdoings that's been going on there for years," claims Wildey.

He is not a part of the substance use disorder program that's been suspended but says he's witnessed the mistreatment of veterans on site.

"I've seen everything from the mistreatment of veterans fundamentally, disrespected, laughed at, harassed," says Wildey.

Veterans Village sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the program's license suspension:

"We want to assure the public that our veteran-specific programs at VVSD are fully operational and remain unaffected by the current temporary suspension. Our commitment to our mission—supporting veterans and their families through challenges such as homelessness, addiction, unemployment, and barriers to health and mental wellness—remains steadfast and unwavering.

We are deeply concerned by the State’s swift and severe decision, especially during a time when homelessness is on the rise, fentanyl misuse is escalating, and economic uncertainty is widespread. This decision has come as a profound shock to our team, who have consistently worked to meet every request aimed at enhancing the quality of our programs and services. The impact on our staff and the clients we serve is deeply distressing."

The Department of Health Care Services says that under state law, they're authorized to take this action when violations compromise clients' health and safety.