State Farm sending checks to eligible 2025 auto insurance policyholders as part of $5B dividend program

State Farm auto insurance customers who had a policy in 2025 may have money coming their way as part of a $5 billion dividend program — and you don't have to be a current policyholder to qualify.

The dividend is available to customers who held a private passenger auto insurance policy with State Farm — typically a vehicle used for everyday personal driving, not commercial or business purposes — that was active from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Steve Baldwin, a spokesperson for State Farm, said the program reflects the company's financial position and trends in the industry.

"This dividend is possible because of State Farm Mutual's financial strength."

Baldwin also pointed to conditions that made the payout possible.

"We also saw kind of the positive trends in auto collisions and lower repair costs in 2025."

How much each policyholder receives will vary based on a percentage of the premium they paid. Payments will generally fall between 4% and 10%, depending on the state where the policy was issued. State Farm says the average payout is about $100 per car. The minimum threshold for processing is $10, meaning dividend payments cannot fall below that amount.

Baldwin said the dividend amount reflects conditions specific to each state.

"Each state is different and it's own unique case by case basis we're reflecting on the cost of risk and the underwriting results in each of those states."

Accepting the dividend will not affect 2026 insurance premiums, as rates are not impacted by dividends, Baldwin said.

The last time State Farm issued a dividend like this was in 2020, when the company returned $2 billion to auto policyholders.

Eligible customers should have already received an email with instructions to access the State Farm dividend payment portal, where they can select their preferred payment method. Customers who have not received an email or are unsure whether they qualify are encouraged to contact their insurance agent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

