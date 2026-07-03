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State Corrections Dept. apprehends man who left rehab program

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CDCR
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An inmate who walked away from a rehabilitation program in San Diego was apprehended, authorities said today.

According to a news release from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 70-year-old Randy Seitzinger -- serving a 15-year sentence on felony convictions -- left the Male Community Reentry Program on Thursday.

The program allows convicted people to voluntarily serve the end of their sentences in a community setting, rather than behind bars, according to the CDCR.

Seitzinger was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019, after being sentenced for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence, according to the CDCR.

The man ``was taken into custody on Friday in La Jolla without incident by officers from the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety,'' officials said.

Since 1977, 99% of inmates "who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or community rehabilitative program placement have been apprehended,'' according to the CDCR.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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