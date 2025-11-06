State Attorney General's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apparently fatal shooting involving sheriff's deputies in eastern San Diego County was under investigation Thursday.

The gunfire took place Wednesday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. It stemmed from a call received shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a welfare check on someone in the 1700 block Kyrsten Terrace in Alpine, Lt. Sean Gallagher. No deputies were injured.

The lieutenant said he could release no further information about the shooting because investigations in the case had been assumed by state Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

A 2020 state law, Assembly Bill 1506, requires the California Department of Justice to investigate law enforcement shootings resulting in the deaths of unarmed people in the state.

Bonta's office did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.