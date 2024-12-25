Staff at Father Joe's call working holidays a gratifying feeling

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Many of us are enjoying the comfort and joy of being around family this holiday season.

But, some are answering a higher calling working to help those who have next to nothing.

One day to the next may be different for Jesus Montes as he walks the corridors of Father Joe's Villages.

"I would say no two days are the same,” Montes said.

But this Tuesday and Wednesday are special days as staff greet each other with “Merry Christmas,” and decorations are seen in the cafeteria and more.

"Even though we may not be with our families on the very day, we still get to bring home all that joy. I feel like that energy gets transferred from here and into our homes, you know?" Montes said. "It's really a gratifying feeling to be here and to see the kids' faces light up and the clients' faces light up."

This is Jesus' third Christmas working to help San Diego’s homeless at Father Joe's.

He saw the positive things that could happen to one client who came to Father Joe's during Christmas.

"They came in on Christmas Day into Inclement Weather Shelter which is just through the night,” Montes said. “And they were able to get into our residential program and go into the STEPs program. Found a trade, got into the culinary arts program and graduated successfully."

And it's Paulette Mendoza’s first Christmas with the non-profit as a member of the Street Health team.

"It absolutely is a higher calling. I don't; I know I should not be here today,” Mendoza said.

She’s worked in substance abuse treatment for the past six years after going through her own battles including overdoses.

"You know to bring something positive out of it. And that's by rebuilding these neighborhoods today; by coming out here and sharing, by doing all of that is the only way I can bring a positive out of by overdosing and coming back from it,” Mendoza said.

There's no better time like the present to help someone during a time when a helping hand could be the best present of all.

"There are so many people that are so in need even on these days. The life of an unsheltered person doesn't stop because of a holiday. They still need us and we're still here for them,” Mendoza said.