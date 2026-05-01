Stabbing suspect found dead in Escondido flood channel

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) - Police in Escondido are investigating the death of a suspect who was wanted in an earlier stabbing and who was found hanging in a flood control channel.

Officers from the Escondido Police Department responded at 7:47 p.m. Thursday to the Palomar Medical Center at 2185 Citracado Parkway, where they learned a man and woman were in a vehicle in the area of Mission Avenue and Auto Parkway.

According to Escondido authorities, the suspect stabbed the woman in an apparent domestic violence-related assault. He left the vehicle and ran away while the victim drove herself to Palomar Hospital, where she is currently in critical but stable condition, police said.

Detectives from the Escondido PD's Crimes of Violence Unit searched the area for the suspect, who was believed to be armed with a knife. At 10:04 p.m., detectives and paramedics from the Escondido Fire Department responded to a call of a man found hanging in the flood control channel footpath near Fig Street. He was identified by officers as the same suspect wanted in connection with the earlier stabbing, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses to the stabbing and anyone with information related to it is asked to contact the Escondido PD at 760-839-4722 or Det. Greg Clark at 760-839-4450.

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